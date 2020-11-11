Authors, self-published or otherwise, have been asked to drop their works off at Textbook Centre

Textbook Centre is asking Kenyan writers whether published or self-published, first-time authors or otherwise to drop their books at Textbook Centre.

Textbook Centre is one of Kenya’s oldest and leading bookstores in the country. The store stocks school textbooks, fiction and non-fiction and many more. The book store also hosts a book club every second Saturday of the month.

Kenyan writers, whether first time author or already a few books written, whether published or self-published, please bring your books to @TextBookCentre. We’ll make you feel at home and make your art accessible to the largest community of readers in the region. DM for more info. — Armand H. (@ArmandFlorette) November 11, 2020

Dropping the news on Twitter, the Managing Director, Armand Florette, of the store tweeted, “Kenyan writers, whether first-time author or already a few books written, whether published or self-published, please bring your books to @TextBookCentre.” (SIC)

He also said that the endeavour was to make sure that more Kenyan work and art would be available to their large community of readers.

Books also available in the bookstore include Lupita Nyong’o’s Sulwe and Wanjiru Koinange’s The Havoc of Choice. Looking for books to read and purchase? We’ve got you.

