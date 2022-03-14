Textile Museum in Washington DC hosts exhibition of Kenyan quilts

The Textile Museum in Washington DC hosted the Sister Artist 2 exhibition of Kenyan art quilts.

The wildlife designs were embroidered by Kenyan women living in Kangemi and Kibera and were knitted into quilts by volunteers from North America.

The Embassy was represented at the exhibition by Ekitela Ronald and Vashti Lechuta.

Ekitela thanked the project facilitators for creating an opportunity for the women to not only showcase their talents but also improve their livelihoods.

He reiterated the need to enhance the partnership.

The quilts are on auction and the proceeds will go to the Kenyan women courtesy of the Advocacy Project.