Teyiaa:I’m not defending my seat for the sake of UDA unity

Kajiado county woman representative Janet Teyiaa has lauded Deputy President William Ruto for steadily holding the ship of United Democratic Alliance (UDA) saying her failure to defend the seat is because of party unity.

Teyiaa who has served in an Affirmative Action position for the last five years after overwhelming win in 2017 polls will not be seeking re-election during the upcoming August General Elections.

The 38 year old will back Leah Sankaire who is set to fly UDA ticket in what political analysts say it is a strategy by the Kenya Kwanza coalition to garner maximum votes and ultimately secure victory for its respective affiliate party candidates.

“UDA under our captain William Ruto deputised by his able assistant Rigathi Gachagua is the most popular and sought after political vehicle in Kenya now and for the sake of unity and success of the party in August I decided not to seek re-election and support my colleague. We are all determined to support the Doyen ,and enable him perform well in Kajiado to boost his chances of getting elected Kenya’s 5th President” she stated

Speaking on Monday in Kiserian during an economic engagement forum with area locals on their issues of priorities,Teyiaa reiterated their support for the second in command adding that their concerns will be addressed well under ‘hustler’ government.

“DP means well for us and our farmers, hawkers, Mama Mboga, Boda Boda, Matatu operators, grassroots leaders, opinion-shapers, professionals, among others will benefit under his admnistration that’s why we are all committed to back his state house candidature” noted Teyiaa

She further hailed area gubernatorial aspirant on UDA ticket Katoo ole Metito for picking a youthful Judy Muthoni Pere from the populous Kajiado North constituency as his running-mate.

“Besides a strategy of winning over voters with roots in central Kenya and other immigrant communities,Katoo’s move to settle on a woman is timely and this demonstrates his willingness to work with us in looking into problems affecting the opposite gender and as a woman’s leader I will keep rallying my support behind him” added Teyiaa

Metito is banking on the inroads made by his UDA party in both the South and North constituencies over the last two years in a region where battle lines have been drawn with incumbent Joseph Lenku, his predecessor David Nkedienye getting their respective party tickets for the contest.

Kajiado with its 463,547 registered number of voters is one the 13 battleground counties that are likely to determine the outcome of the presidential election,after opinion polls showed Ruto and Azimio La Umoja Movement leader Raila Odinga appear locked in a neck-and-neck race for State House.

