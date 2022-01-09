Teyiaa’s re-election bid boosted after endorsement from women self help groups

Kajiado Woman Representative Janet Teyiaa’s re-election bid received a shot in the arm on Sunday following endorsement from various women business groups in the county ahead of August 2022 elections.

The first term lawmaker who met majority of self-help groups from Kitengela reiterated her agenda to continue empowering women business ventures in the region in a move aimed at transforming lives and eradicating poverty.

“So far we have done much in terms of uplifting women in the area by empowering their self sustaining programs and the initiative will continue past 2022 if re-elected. There’s a strong positive relationship between the levels of awareness, motivation factors, benefits and sustainability of table banking and the socio-economic empowerment of women who are members of self-help groups.

“I am impressed with how they are organising themselves and as their leader I’ll keep supporting them” she said

The 38 year old defied all odds in 2017 to clinch the seat garnering more than 186,085 votes to beat beat six other women including Orange Democratic Movement’s Esther Somoire, who managed 104,486 votes.

The soft spoken and firebrand politician was nominated by Jubilee Party to the 11th Parliament in 2013 to represent the disabled in the county and will be seeking to use Deputy President William Ruto’s political outfit UDA for her re-election in the upcoming polls.

She has further expressed optimism of winning the race.

“My record speaks for itself both in Parliament and outside the house.As a person living with disability, my duty has been majorly to champion the rights of my people, who have sometimes been ignored.

“The Constitution guarantees youths,women and the disabled an opportunity for employment both in the national and county governments and that’s we have been advocating” added the former adult literacy class.

Teiyaa said she had hustled and fought for the disabled, women and youths across all levels, and intended to expand her vision for them.