Tharaka Nithi County to kick start Industrial Park plans

Tharaka Nithi County Government in collaboration with Chuka University have signed a memorandum to kick start the development of an industrial park.

Addressing the media before the signing of the memorandum, the area Governor Muthomi Njuki, said both the County Government and the University are only custodians of land that belongs to the public.

Highlighting the significance of the memorandum, Governor Njuki clarified that the partnership is about mutual benefit, not competition.

“It’s a collaboration between the University and the citizens to enhance the development of the industrial park,” said Njuki.

The County Boss emphasized on collaborative effort, stating that the County Government and the University are stewards of public land and will bring value to the industrial park for the benefit of the residents of Tharaka Nithi.

Post-memorandum, Chuka University Council Chairperson Professor David Serrem expressed his satisfaction, foreseeing the university can utilize the park for research projects.

Governor Njuki shared that the county is recognized as one of the fastest-growing devolved units. He outlined plans to maximize revenue by optimizing operations and ensuring sustainable growth within the county.