Tharaka Nithi fire-fighting team remembers fallen colleagues

Tharaka Nithi county fire fighting team took to the ground to remember firefighters who die in the line of duty as a way of celebrating International Firefighters Day.

Speaking to the media at Chuka fire station, Tharaka Nithi Chief Fire officer, Alex Mugambi, said that the day is observed in memory of firefighters who died while in the line of duty in different parts of the world.

He added that they join the world in remembering past firefighters who have transited while serving the community.

In addition, Mugambi revealed the many missions they undertake in the county which include rescuing accident victims and administering first aid.

“We are involved in different tasks in the county as fire fighters which include entering burning houses, going into deep pit latrines and boreholes, rescuing accident victims as well as offering first aid services,” he said.

He urged residents to request their services in times of emergency as they are free and available.

“We have fire engines and ambulances available at any time when there is an emergency and you can reach us on our numbers anytime,” advised Mugambi.

The firefighters put on their fire engines and sirens for 30 seconds as well as observe a moment of silence as a way of remembering their deceased colleagues.