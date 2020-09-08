Tharaka Nithi Governor charged with embezzlement of Ksh 34M

Tharaka Nithi Governor Onesmus Muthomi Njuki and 20 others have been detained at EACC, Kileleshwa and Parklands police stations awaiting bail ruling Wednesday.

The 21 were charged with conspiracy to commit an offence of corruption of over Ksh 34 million.

Other charges include fraudulent practice in procurement practice, conflict of interest, abuse of office, willful failure to comply with laws and applicable procedures and guidelines relating to procurement.

Njuki denied the charges on Tuesday before Chief Magistrate Douglas Ogoti.

The embattled Governor surrendered to the Ethics and Anti-corruption Commission headquarters on Monday morning in Nairobi for processing.

The embattled Governor’s surrender comes just days after the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji ordered his arrest over the irregular award of a Ksh 34M tender.

According to DPP, Westomaxx Investments Limited, a company that had submitted fraudulent documents was awarded the tender at a cost of Ksh 34,998,500.00.

According to EACC, the project was procured, implemented and commissioned without an Environmental Impact Assessment and license from the National Environment and Management Authority.

“The fraud at the County, Government was perpetrated by the county officials at the Procurement Department and Finance Department who disregarded the procurement laws and procedures,” said DPP Haji.

“Due to the fraud involved in winning the tender, Westomaxx Investments Limited fraudulently acquired the said amount of Ksh 34M from the County Government of Tharaka Nithi.”

Those to be arraigned alongside Governor Njuki are Fridah Muthoni Murungi (Chief Officer Environment and Natural Resources), Floridah Kiende Nyigwah (Acting Director Procurement) and Murithi Njue (Finance Officer).

The DPP in finality said he was satisfied with the recommendations of the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission on the involvement of the governor in the tender award.

Bail ruling will be given on Wednesday at 10 am.

The accused persons will be held at the EACC, Kileleshwa and Parklands police stations.