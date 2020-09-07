Tharaka Nithi Governor surrenders to EACC over Ksh 34M graft case

Tharaka Nithi Governor Muthomi Njuki has surrendered to the Ethics and Anti-corruption Commission.

Njuki surrendered on Monday morning and arrived at EACC headquarters in Nairobi for processing.

The embattles Governors surrender comes just days after the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji ordered his arrest over the irregular award of a Ksh 34M tender.

According to DPP, Westomaxx Investments Limited, a company that had submitted fraudulent documents was awarded the tender at a cost of Ksh 34,998,500.00.

According to EACC, the project was procured, implemented and commissioned without an Environmental Impact Assessment and license from the National Environment and Management Authority.

“The fraud at the County, Government was perpetrated by the county officials at the Procurement Department and Finance Department who disregarded the procurement laws and procedures,” said DPP Haji.

“Due to the fraud involved in winning the tender, Westomaxx Investments Limited fraudulently acquired the said amount of Ksh 34M from the County Government of Tharaka Nithi.”

Those to be arraigned alongside Governor Njuki are Fridah Muthoni Murungi (Chief Officer Environment and Natural Resources), Floridah Kiende Nyigwah (Acting Director Procurement) and Murithi Njue (Finance Officer).

The DPP in finality said he was satisfied with the recommendations of the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission on the involvement of the governor in the tender award.