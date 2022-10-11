The 10 shortlisted for DCI boss position

The National Police Service Commission will on Tuesday kick off the interviews of the 10 shortlisted individuals seeking to be the next Director of Criminal Investigations.

The interviews for the position of the DCI boss is expected to be conducted at the Kenya School of Government in Lower Kabete.

The 10 senior officers who made it to the final shortlist were made public Monday as the race to find the country’s next top detective enters the homestretch.

According to NPS, a total of 253 had applied for the position to replace DCI boss George Kinoti who resigned last month and transferred to the Public Service Commission.

The list comprises of senior seasoned detectives and forensic experts who have risen through the ranks and served the nation in various capacities in the security sector.

Top among them is former Nairobi regional DCI Chief Ireri Kamwende, who is the current Director of Planning at DCI headquarters.

1. Ireri Kamwende

Prior to his current posting he was the Director of Forensics services and has had stints at the Anti-Narcotics and Banking Fraud Units.

2. Eliud Lagat

Eliud Lagat the current Director of Reforms at DCI headquarters is also among those shortlisted.

Lagat is an explosives and post blasts expert who headed the forensic Bomb disposal unit prior to his current posting. He is also an alma mater of the esteemed National Defence College of Kenya.

3. Dr Mwangi Wanderi

Dr Mwangi Wanderi, the current head of DCI Railways command has also made it to the final list. Dr Wanderi who is a distinguished scholar was a long serving Director of Personnel at DCI headquarters prior to his current posting and a top crime buster in the then Flying Squad unit during his heyday.

4. Walumoli Barasa

Walumoli Barasa previously served as the Central RCIO and in the elite Serious Crimes Unit.

5. Munga Nyale

Munga Nyale currently serves as the Principal Assistant to the Inspector General at the NPS headquarters.

Munga is also the current Chairman of the Kenya Police Football Club and the former Director of DCI’s Anti-Terrorism Police Unit.

Amin Ibrahim the current head of the Internal Affairs Unit is also among those shortlisted to attend the interviews slated for Tuesday. Amin has served in various capacities including heading the then CID Investigations Bureau, Banking Fraud Investigations Unit among other senior management positions.

Others who have tossed their hats in the ring include Coast Regional Criminal Investigations officer include; Michael Wiso, a former head of Legal Services at DCI HQs, David Birech, the head of Police Reforms, Paul Ndambuki, who has previously served at INTERPOL headquarters in Lyon France and at the DCI Academy and Esther Seroney, Bomet’s county police commander.

According to the commission which oversees the human resource management function of the National Police Service.