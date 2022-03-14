The 2021 KCSE exams kick off countrywide

Education cabinet secretary professor George Magoha has once again warned candidates and examiners against engaging in exam malpractices, as the 2021 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education examination kicked off this morning across the country. Speaking in Mombasa, where he supervised the first day of the KCSE exam papers distribution and monitoring exercise, Magoha said those found culpable will be dealt with in accordance to the law.This as two students in Nairobi were nabbed with cell phones. Our reporter Juney Karisa with more details.

Related