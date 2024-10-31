The 23-member committee in charge of Kindiki’s swearing in

The government has constituted a 23-member committee to oversee the swearing-in of Prof. Kithure Kindiki as Kenya’s Deputy President.

In a gazette notice dated Thursday, October 31, Chief of Staff and Head of Public Service Felix Kosgei said the decision follws the impeachment of Rigathi Gachagua by the Senate and the lifting of interim orders that had barred Kindiki’s assumption of office.

The assumption of office committee chaired by the Secretary to the Cabinet Mercy wanjau also includes Dorcas Oduor (Attorney General), Winfridah Mokaya (Chief Registrar of the Judiciary), Julius Bitok (Principal Secretary for State Department for Citizen Services), and Patrick Mariru (Principal Secretary for Defence).

Other members include;