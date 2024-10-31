The 23-member committee in charge of Kindiki’s swearing in

The government has constituted a 23-member committee to oversee the swearing-in of Prof. Kithure Kindiki as Kenya’s Deputy President.
In a gazette notice dated Thursday, October 31, Chief of Staff and Head of Public Service Felix Kosgei said the decision follws the impeachment of Rigathi Gachagua by the Senate and the lifting of interim orders that had barred Kindiki’s assumption of office.
The assumption of office committee chaired by the Secretary to the Cabinet Mercy wanjau also includes Dorcas Oduor (Attorney General), Winfridah Mokaya (Chief Registrar of the Judiciary), Julius Bitok (Principal Secretary for State Department for Citizen Services), and Patrick Mariru (Principal Secretary for Defence).
Other members include;
- Raymond Omollo – Principal Secretary for Interior Security and National Administration
- Chris Kiptoo – Principal Secretary for the National Treasury
- Korir Singoei – Principal Secretary for Foreign Affairs
- Edward Waswa Kisiang’ani – Principal Secretary for Information and Broadcasting
- Idris Dokota – Principal Secretary for Cabinet Affairs
- Teresiah Mbaika – Principal Secretary for Devolution
- Ummi Bashir – Principal Secretary for Culture
- General Charles Kahariri – Chief of Kenya Defence Forces
- Noordin Haji – Director-General of the National Intelligence Service
- Douglas Kanja – Inspector-General of the National Police Service
- Arthur Osiya – Principal Administrative Secretary, Executive Office of the President
- Samuel Njoroge – Clerk, National Assembly
- Jeremiah Nyengenye – Clerk of the Senate
- Hassan Omar
- Kabale Tache
- Bernice Sialal
- Patrick Z.K. Mwangi
- Kipchumba Karori