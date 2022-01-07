‘The 355’ starring Lupita showing at Nairobi cinemas

The spy film premieres around the world today (Friday).

The 355, starring Kenyan Academy Award winner Lupita Nyong’o is now screening in theatres across Nairobi. The film was initially due to premiere in 2021 but was pushed owing to COVID-19.

The film from Universal Pictures casts Lupita as Mi6 spy and computer expert Khadija alongside Jessica Chastain, Fan Bingbing, Marion Cotillard, Penelope Cruz, Sebastian Stan and Diane Kruger.

Directed by Simon Kinberg, the story revolves around a team of spies from around the world who make an alliance to stop an evil plan. The group is dubbed ‘355’ after the first female spy of the American Revolution.

The film comes days after Lupita tested positive for COVID and dropped out of the film’s press day.

Screenings begin from 12 PM to 10 PM at Garden City.