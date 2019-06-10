The 3rd Nairobi Film Festival (NBO 3) kicked off their 2019 lineup of narrative features, documentaries and short films.

Adhering to its mission to bring the best of the independent cinema world to Nairobi, this year’s festival is lined up with not only Kenyan films but also films from Africa and the Afro-Latin/Afro-Caribbean regions and diasporas. The lineup boasts of an array of genres surrounding the African diaspora and feature a multitude of emerging and veteran filmmakers. Each of this year’s selections tackle topical issues including, survival, violence, parenthood, health, love, forgiveness, mental illness and friendship. These stories continue to illustrate the festival’s commitment in being the cornerstone for content creators, as well as highlight empowering stories pertinent to today’s society.

“Nairobi audiences deeply care about good storytelling and the festival plays a role of taste-maker. The festival also seeks to cultivate Kenya’s film industry by generating demand for the great films that are made in the country and raising the possibility of a commercially viable film business model and we are excited that this year we will be exploring more films beyond our Kenyan borders,” said co-founder Sheba Hirst in her welcome speech. She also highlighted the need for industry collaboration to foster connections and strengthen the local film industry through skills and knowledge exchange.

The Festival opened with the premier of a Mugambi Nthiga’s directorial debut, LUSALA. Mugambi Nthiga previously co-wrote previous NBO Opening Night films Kati Kati and Supa Modo.

Other feature films showing this year are Adama, Cook Off, Keteke , City of God, Subira, Miriam Mente , Talking About Trees, Yuli, The Tokoloshe, Tango Negro, Sew the Winter to My Skin, My Friend Fela, Liyana, Akasha, The Extraordinary Journey of Celeste Garcia, Mercy of the Jungle, The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind, Five Fingers for Marseilles and The Burial of Kojo.

Films are set to screen from 6th June to 16th June at Prestige Cinema, Ngong Road.

