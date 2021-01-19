Beards are back… Not that they ever left in the first place.
When we last touched on beards, we talked about how to take care of one. Now we’re showcasing the wide array of trendy styles you can wear yours.
When selecting your bear style, go for one that compliments your face shape and one that is practical for your every day life.
Check these out:
The anchor beard
This is a goatee-style beard paired with a mustache. The combination forms the shape of an anchor, hence the name.
2. The full beard
A classic look this one. Can be trimmed to match any guy’s face and should always be kept neat and combed out.
3. The Garibaldi
The beard is named after the 19th Century Italian general Giuseppe Garibaldi, who was known for his prowess in battle. The beard combines a mustache with a full, rounded beard that is pointy at the end.
4. The Goatee
Probably the most common shape among men and the easiest to grow. It can compliment one’s jawbone very well.
5. The Mutton chops
It’ all about long, full sideburn cut at a wide angle. They give one an old super maculine look.
6. The moustache
Very subtle.
7. The chin beard
It’ basically a thicker goatee connected to a shorter, barely shaved moustache.