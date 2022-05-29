The Alchemist Bar accused of racism and prejudice

The bar’s management has issued a statement in response to the viral video.

The Alchemist, a bar and restaurant in Westlands, is under fire after a video went viral online showing guards turning away customers for allegedly being black.

In the video posted on Twitter by @murgormurgor the bar’s bouncers are seen sending away black Kenyans at the entrance asking them to join the queue reserved for Kenyans of African descent according to the person recording the video who can be heard in the video’s sound.

In response to the video which has since gone viral, the bar released a statement apologising for the incident.

“Since we opened our doors, The Alchemist has always been a home to creators, partners, musicians and customers from all different backgrounds. It’s clear from the responses so far that we need to do better to ensure that our mission is upheld every single moment of every day,” the statement read in part.

The management of the restaurant also asked the aggrieved and anyone who may have been involved in the matter to step forward so that they would be able to solve the issue.

“To anyone that has felt aggrieved, we sincerely apologize and we look forward to sitting down together and addressing these issues head-on.”

This isn’t the first time The Alchemist has been accused of racism, in 2018, another customer claimed that a guard had refused her seating claiming that the seats were only meant for white people and Kenyans of Asian descent.

