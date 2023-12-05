Over 967 HRDs have benefited from the Academy and are confidently utilizing the skills in their work as champions for the protection of human rights and fundamental freedoms.

The annual human rights defenders training kicks off in Nairobi

The annual human rights defenders academy training began on Monday in Nairobi, bringing together trainees from all 47 counties.

Defenders Coalition Executive Director Kamau Ngugi highlighted in her opening remarks to the program that this year’s course will have a specific focus on persons who defend environmental and land rights.

The Annual Human Rights Defenders Academy (HRD Academy) is a one-of-a-kind skill-building opportunity that addresses the training needs of human rights defenders (HRDs) assessed throughout the year.

Over 967 HRDs have benefited from the Academy and are confidently utilizing the skills in their work as champions for the protection of human rights and fundamental freedoms.

This year, the Defenders Coalition has rigorously selected a cohort of 103 HRDs, representing the geographic and thematic diversity of HRDs and including the most at-risk and marginalized communities from all 47 counties in Kenya.

Participants will be trained in physical, digital, and information security management, as well as monitoring, documenting, and reporting infractions, as well as how to successfully use regional and international channels to advocate for a conducive civic climate.

It provides an excellent opportunity for HRDs to network, expand their capacities, and leverage their skills for solidarity.

Among the facilitators of the five-day program are Kamau Ngugi, Executive Director of Defenders Coalition; Nyaguthii Chege, Director of Natural Justice (East Africa Hub Director); and the Swedish Ambassador to Kenya Caroline Vicini.

The training, which officially began on December 4th, will conclude on December 8th.