‘The Baby Stealers’ nominated for Emmy Award

This is the first ever nomination in Current Affairs for a program from Kenya.

The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences has announced the nominees for the 2021 News & Current Affairs categories. The International Emmy winners for these categories will be recognised alongside their American news peers during an online ceremony on September 28th.

The 8 nominees span 6 countries: Brazil, Kenya, Qatar, Russia, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom. “As the world continues to grapple with the pandemic and unrest every place, access to reliable news is more crucial than ever.” said Bruce Paisner, President & CEO of the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. “We salute the outstanding work and great courage of our nominees for reporting on difficult and sensitive matters, despite the global health crisis and many other obstacles thrown at them.”

For the first time ever, Kenya has garnered a nomination for a program in the Current Affairs category. The The Baby Stealers, a BBC investigation by Njeri Mwangi has received the nomination. The documentary revealed the existence of a secretive but thriving illegal market for stolen babies in Kenya.

Watch it here: