The Band Beca: The trailblazing all-girl group

When we talk about music groups in Kenya, the first ones that come to mind are usually all-male bands like the commercially successful Sauti Sol, H_art the band or underground duo Mankind. But it is hard to find an all-girl group who are still together and have albums you can jam to, and for that, we can be thankful for the duo of Becky Sangolo and Carol Kamweru who make up The Band Beca.

The duo has been together since 2014 and has a great discography you can listen to on your favoured music streaming platform. The two began their music careers at a young age, Becky at the age of 6 under the tutelage of her father Abedi Dot Kom and Carol during a singing competition while in Primary School. Their rise to fame, however, starts at Coke Studio where the two made their debut on the regional stage. The popular music show gave them an opportunity to collaborate with AKA (South Africa) and Olamide (Nigeria).

Since then, they have distinguished themselves as one of the leading girl groups in Kenya with a vocal prowess cultivated during their time at Sauti Academy and through intensive voice classes that the two say improved their vocal abilities massively.

Perhaps, the most convincing example of their talent is their rendition of “Ni Wewe” a gospel song released in 2021 which showcases their vocal range. The song also goes to prove that the band would prefer to not be limited by genre. In an interview done at KBC studios with Shiksha Arora the duo said, “We like diversifying our sound, we don’t want to be limited in what genres we dabble in. We like being limitless.”

Having established themselves, the duo hopes that in future they will have an opportunity to partner with other female artists as well as producers. Not that they haven’t already. In their debut album released in February this year, they have collaborated with several female musicians including Femi One, Fena Gitu and Sanaipei Tande.

The album Band Fever is available to stream on all digital platforms.