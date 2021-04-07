Amazing Voices returns for a second season.

Not even a global pandemic has stopped Africa’s amazing voices from being heard. Season two of Old Mutual Amazing Voices singing competition is will be back on TV screens across Africa from 11 April 2021. As soon as season two launched last year, 546 entries flooded in for the audition phase. The top 10 acapella groups from Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Zimbabwe and South Africa have been selected to experience the grueling judging process as they display their passion and determination competing for the US $100 000 grand prize.

In October 2020, all entrants submitted online videos. After an initial screening process, Africa’s top unsigned talent attended closed auditions before celebrity selectors in their home countries. The in-country selectors and assistants included :

Nigeria: E-Kelly / Aramide

Ghana: Pauline Odduro / Reggie Rockstone

Kenya: S anapei Tande / Ted Josiah

Zimbabwe: Thembalami Tagwire / Misred

South Africa: Buhlebendalo Mda / Morena Sefatsa

The top 10 groups, two from each country, will set out for South Africa were they will undergo an intense musical, educational, and inspirational bootcamp in Sun City.

During an intense three weeks, while living in a COVID bubble, the groups will be put through their paces as they prepare for the final phase sing-off by having their vocal and performance abilities perfected by a team of experts. Their journey to stardom will be closely monitored by the experienced judging table from each of the countries and supported by the show advisor Zwai Bala.

