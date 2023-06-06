Podcasts The Big Conversation: Digital Adaptation

The Big Conversation: Digital Adaptation

Edward Mwasi, a Publishing Expert & CEO of Kenya Yearbook Editorial Board pitches a conversation with Nick Ndeda & Angela Mwihaki on The Big Conversation to change the public’s perception on DIGITAL ADAPTATION and how it can benefit us as a society.

