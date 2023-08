The Big Conversation: KUCCPS & The New Learning Curve

The Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) is now fully in charge of student placements in the KMTC, TTC and TVET institutions.

DR. JOHN OLUOCH who is the Director in charge of Placement, Coordination and Career Development at the Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) joins Nick Ndeda & Angela Mwihaki on The Big Conversation to explain the impact of these new programs.