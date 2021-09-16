“The Bodyguard” starring Whitney Houston scheduled for remake

by Mumbua Nzula Nzyoka

The original film was released in 1992.

The Bodyguard, starring the late Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner, is getting a remake at Warner Brothers. The studio has hired Tony award-winning playwright Mathew Lopez to write the reimagining of the film

The original film was released in 1992 and grossed $411 million worldwide, becoming the second highest-grossing film of 1992 and at the time of its release the tenth highest-grossing film of all time. The film was a romantic thriller written by Lawrence Kasdan who will also be on board for the remake. The film follows a former United States Secret Service agent turned bodyguard, Frank Farmer played by Costner, who is hired to protect a famous actress and singer, Rachel Marron played by Whitney, from an unknown stalker.

The film birthed what is considered the bestselling movie soundtrack of all time, with several chart-topping original songs from Houston including “I Will Always Love You”, “I Have Nothing” and “I’m Every Woman”.

  

Latest posts

How to travel without a passport or money

Mumbua Nzula Nzyoka

Kenyans react to KPLC’s message to Zuku

Mumbua Nzula Nzyoka

Listen to Silverstone’s new EP “Don’t Bother”

Mumbua Nzula Nzyoka

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More