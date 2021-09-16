“The Bodyguard” starring Whitney Houston scheduled for remake

The original film was released in 1992.

The Bodyguard, starring the late Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner, is getting a remake at Warner Brothers. The studio has hired Tony award-winning playwright Mathew Lopez to write the reimagining of the film

The original film was released in 1992 and grossed $411 million worldwide, becoming the second highest-grossing film of 1992 and at the time of its release the tenth highest-grossing film of all time. The film was a romantic thriller written by Lawrence Kasdan who will also be on board for the remake. The film follows a former United States Secret Service agent turned bodyguard, Frank Farmer played by Costner, who is hired to protect a famous actress and singer, Rachel Marron played by Whitney, from an unknown stalker.

The film birthed what is considered the bestselling movie soundtrack of all time, with several chart-topping original songs from Houston including “I Will Always Love You”, “I Have Nothing” and “I’m Every Woman”.