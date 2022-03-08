The Bull Ring to host this year’s Kenya Cup final

This year’s Kenya Cup final will be held at The Bull Ring in Kakamega on Saturday 12 March 2022.

The Bull Ring is the home venue of KRU Championship side Western Bulls.

Kabras Sugar will be up against first time finalists Menengai Oilers in the title decider.

This fixture will be preceded by the Women’s final and the third place playoff which will be played concurrently.

Kabras RFCcoach Jerome Muller wants his side to improve at the lineout ahead of the tournament finals.

Despite a 29-9 win over Strathmore Leos in the semifinal, the South African tactician said apart from the lineout, there will be minimal improvements to be made ahead of their seventh consecutive final.

“I’m not happy with our setpiece because we are not giving our backs enough ball to play with from the lineout when in the attack. This is why we want to address this in the next three days,” said Muller.

Oilers on the other hand stunned defending champions KCB to deny them an opportunity of progressing through to the finals.

The last time bankers had failed to qualify for the finals was in 2016 when they lost 8-7 to Impala Saracens. Since then, they had qualified for four consecutive finals winning all.

Oilers coach Gibson Weru, who won two Kenya Cup titles with Top Fry Nakuru (2013 and 2014), will be seeking to lift his third crown after leading the Nakuru-based club to their first ever final.