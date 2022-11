It is the story of how a medical doctor and a first-time Member of Parliament from Isiolo got to join President Mwai Kibaki’s government soon after NARC registered a historic win against KANU in the 2002 General Election. Tonight, on THE CABINETS; we feature Mohamed Abdi Kuti, who despite having a challenging upbringing, found himself being a critical ‘cog’ in Kibaki’s government.

