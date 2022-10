He started out as one of the few visible Pokot leaders who,in their early days, were lucky to escape poverty through going to school. It is a chance he did not take lightly, going the extra mile to further his studies abroad and coming back to Kenya to give back to the community. Tonight, on THE CABINETS, we feature Samuel Losuron Poghisio, who has been credited with modernizing the ICT apparatus in the country, digitizing Government records, and even launching the Media Council of Kenya.

