In 1974, he was nominated by Time Magazine among the Top 100 people in the world who had the potential to lead. True to the prediction, he would become Kenya’s 3rd president, a 10-time Member of Parliament as well as the Longest serving Cabinet Minister under the Republic’s first president, Mzee Jomo Kenyatta. In tonight’s edition of THE CABINETS, we feature the illustrious political career of Mwai Kibaki who passed on April 22nd, 2022.

