The Kenya Broadcasting Corporation is set to become the new host for The Chipukeezy show which will begin its run on September 11, with episodes airing every Monday from 8 pm to 9 pm.

While signing the agreement this afternoon, KBC acting Managing Director Samuel Maina and Vincent Mwasia Mutua alias Chipukeezy said the show is aimed at marketing, growing, and monetizing young talents in the Country.

The show will initially be recorded in various areas of Nairobi with subsequent episodes shot countrywide, eventually.

KBC acting MD urged the youths to empower their own whenever a chance arises as the country grapples with the challenge of youth unemployment.

Announcing the news of the show’s comeback sometime in August Chipukeezy said, “With a heart full of gratitude, I can hardly believe I’m saying this – the Chipukeezy Show is back! After a 3-year break, this journey feels even more meaningful, and I can’t thank God enough for His blessings.”

He also went on to thank his fans for their patience.

“A special heartfelt accolade to our new home, KBC Channel 1, the number one and most senior, easy-to-watch station! To all the fans who held on, get ready for an incredible season ahead. This one’s for you!”