The Coronavirus fact sheet

First identified in Wuhan city in China, the 2019 coronavirus is spreading fast across the world with devastating consequences.

Though no positive case is yet to be reported in Kenya, the country remains on high alert with the government putting in place a host of mitigation mechanisms to cushion its citizenry from possible effects of a spillover.

African countries have confirmed 45 cases of the deadly coronavirus with the bulk of infections being reported in Algeria, Egypt and Senegal.

Algeria, Egypt and Senegal have so far reported 19, 15 and 4 cases of coronavirus respectively.

On Friday Cameroon reported its first case of coronavirus on a 58-year-old French citizen who is said to have arrived in Yaoundé on 24th February.

9 countries have reported cases of coronavirus among them Cameroon, Togo, Senegal, Algerial, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Tunisia and Morocco.

Despite reporting its first case Friday, Cameroon said it was upscaling surveillance to ensure the virus does not spread in the country.

On Friday Kenya launched its first Coronavirus isolation and treatment Center at the Mbagathi Hospital with the government activating an emergency operation center to closely monitor the situation in China.

The 120-bed capacity facility will be used to isolate and attend to suspected cases.

At the same time, the government has directed every county administration to secure a center for treating coronavirus symptomatic illnesses in case of an outbreak.

Here are a few facts about the infectious disease.

How likely are you to catch COVID-19?

According to the World Health Organization, the risk is dependent on your location and more specifically, whether there is a COVID-19 outbreak unfolding there.

For most people in most locations, the risk of catching COVID-19 is still low. However, there are now places around the world where the disease is spreading.

For people living in, or visiting, these areas, the risk of catching COVID-19 remains higher.

Governments and health authorities are taking vigorous action every time a new case of COVID-19 is identified.

Be sure to comply with any local restrictions on travel, movement or large gatherings.

Cooperating with disease control efforts will reduce your risk of catching or spread in the disease.

COVID-19 outbreaks can be contained and transmission stopped, as has been shown in China and some other countries.

You can reach the Ministry of Health through emergency Toll-free line 0800721316 or through 0729471414 and 0732353535 for more information.