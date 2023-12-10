The country’s economic recovery is on an upward trajectory, Gachagua says

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has said prices of basic commodities have begun to stabilize urging Kenyans to be patient with the government as they work their way through stabilizing the country’s economy.

Speaking on Sunday during two different Church services at Full Gospel Churches of Kenya -Manyatta, Ruguru Ngandori Ward and the Akurino Prayer conference and funds drive in Siakago, Embu County, Rigathi urged Kenyans not to worry.

“Worry not, we found a beaten economy which needed time to address. Things are good and the economy is stabilizing. We found a Sh9 trillion public debt, which the government is servicing.”

The Deputy President said among the things they found not moving was disbursement of cash to the elderly and the vulnerable in the community on which the Kenya Kwanza government has streamlined and the elderly are receiving the money every month without fail.

”The cash transfer to vulnerable people is now timely. We found a ten-month, delay but we have settled.”

The DP also expressed optimism on the progress on the coffee and tea reforms urging farmers to stay put even as government plans to release the cherry fund to enable farmers plan themselves and boost their source of livelihood.

He also emphasized the commitment of the administration in tackling challenges in the sector which have seen him visit different countries in search of foreign markets for Coffee and Tea.

The deputy was accompanied by leaders led by the host-governor Cecily Mbarire, Deputy Governor Kinyua Mugo, Senator Alexander Mundigi, Woman Representative Njoki Njeru ‘Double N’, area MP Geofrey Ruku and local MPs Nebart Bernard Muriuki (Mbeere South), Muchangi Karemba (Runyenjes) and Gitonga Mukunji (Manyatta), MPs Marianne Kitany (Aldai), Augustine Mwafrika (Roysambu), Nimrod Mbai (Kitui East), Julius Ruto (Kesses).

The leaders called on the deputy President and the national government to revive road projects that had stagnated in the county to improve connectivity as well as aid in digging of dams in the county to ensure every resident has access to clean water both for domestic and commercial use.

On her part, Embu Governor Cecily Mbarire said” we want our three dams, Thabana dam in Manyatta, Thuci, and Kamumu dams, to be done to resolve water problems. They will serve all the constituencies. We can do farming to increase food security.

Domestic water.”

“We have identified the roads, each constituency one project as priority. We have money for the first 8 kilometers of Rukuriri-Kanyuambora road since it is 30 kilometers. For ten years of Jubilee administration, Embu missed roads. Please help us get at least 300 kilometers. County lost the projects because leaders were supporting Ruto and Gachagua candidature in the 2022 elections.”

Other leaders accompanying the deputy President lauded the government’s effort in rebuilding the economy terming it progressive.