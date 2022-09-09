‘The Crown’ expected to pause filming out of respect

The fifth season of the hit Netflix show was due for release in November 2022.

Popular Netflix series The Crown, which chronicles the reign of Queen Elizabeth II and the royal family, is expected to pause filming out of respect for the late monarch.

Queen Elizabeth II died Thursday at Balmoral Castle, in Scotland. She was 96 years old.

Peter Morgan has said that the series has always been “a love letter” to the queen and that he expected filming to stop out of respect.

The Crown is in production for its sixth season; its fifth instalment, which is slated to premiere in November, will star Imelda Staunton as the queen, Dominic West as Prince Charles (now King Charles III) and Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana. They’re taking over the roles played by Olivia Colman, Josh O’Connor and Emma Corrin in season four.

The trailer for Season 5 is yet to be released.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...