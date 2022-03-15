The Cultural Heritage For Inclusive Growth Symposium begins tomorrow

In-person conversations, keynote speeches, panel conversations as well as musical performances will be conducted.

The second edition of Cultural Heritage for Inclusive Growth Symposium will take place this week (17th and 18th March 2022) at the National Museums of Kenya, Botanical Gardens in Nairobi. The British Council’s Cultural Heritage for Inclusive Growth programme in Kenya, works with communities to protect, value, discover and share cultural heritage with all. Working with and through partners this programme builds the understanding of cultural heritage and supports innovative projects that increase access to skills, networks and knowledge of the communities we work with in ways that develop tangible opportunities that create economic and social growth.

The hybrid symposium hosted by the British Council and Twaweza Communications will feature in-person conversations, keynote speeches, panel conversations as well as musical performances. The sessions will also be live-streamed across the British Council’s social media platforms including YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter and recordings will be available on the same platforms thereafter.

Themed ‘Decolonization of Cultural Heritage in Africa’, this years’ symposium brings together cultural practitioners, tech leaders, academics and policymakers. The sessions and panel discussions will feature conversations on the restitution of cultural heritage in Africa, community engagement strategies in inclusive cultural heritage, indigenous knowledge and climate change, food security, and the digitization of cultural heritage.

Head of Arts, British Council Kenya, Sandra Chege, says, “The British Council’s work in heritage is people centred and is designed to support and amplify the work of communities as they work to safeguard their heritage for future generations,” adding,“The 2022 Symposium builds on the legacy of the first edition and brings together interconnected conversations on decolonization while seeking to reclaim and reposition important narratives. The sessions bring together really dynamic voices and we hope to engage as many people as we can through this Symposium.”

The 2022 edition expounds on issues raised at the 2020 edition of the Symposium, like the role and the engagement of young people in heritage work. Conversations on the decolonization of cultural heritage have become increasingly visible as people look for alternative approaches to creating sustainable values, food systems, heritage sites and forms of identity. Twaweza Communications, the convenors of this Symposium, view decolonization as a continuous process of dismantling the remnants of the colonial experience within political, economic, philosophical, moral, social, spiritual, and activist contexts. It is a questioning of institutions, the preferences given to western forms of knowledge and their production, and the reframing of human relations.”

Audiences interested in attending the 2022 Cultural Heritage for Inclusive Growth Symposium are encouraged to register below:

