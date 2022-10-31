The death trap that is Eastern Bypass

Members of the public and road safety officials have expressed concern over the spate of fatal accidents along the upgraded Eastern Bypass.

The latest accident claimed five lives on Sunday morning when a speeding Toyota Prado rammed into a Tuk Tuk and a 14-seater Matatu, killing three passengers on the spot at Kamaki’s area in Ruiru.

Two others succumbed to injuries on arrival at Kenyatta University Teaching and Referral Hospital. The only survivor of the grisly accident was a young child.

Police reports indicated that the driver of the Land Cruiser was drunk at the time of the crash that occurred before 7 am.

The driver of the private car is being held at the Ruiru police station. Speaking to journalists at the accident scene, boda boda operators from the area led by Kevin Mbaru said they were worried by the frequency of accidents which they blamed on lack of road signs, speed bumps and stages for Public Service Vehicles.

Kenyans online shared their experiences driving on the road they described as a nightmare and a death trap while at the same time calling on concerned agencies, within the larger transport sector to take immediate action.

Whoever designed Eastern Bypass from OJ to the Baracks gate(Embakasi) needs to explain to Kenyan drivers what he/she was doing. It's horribly designed and marked. Bends appear from nowhere. Lanes are curved. What would have happened if it was straight? — Jhoki Kenya🇰🇪🐦 (@jhokiAnita) October 30, 2022

@KURAroads 6 people in a Tuktuk have perished today morning at Corner Eastern bypass joining the main road due to lack of proper exit and deceleration lanes. For how long will our people die due to badly designed roads and incomplete works? pic.twitter.com/OtuyQjydHd — jngwele (@jngwele1) October 30, 2022

Road Safety Association chairman David Kiarie who visited the scene of Sunday’s accident blamed designers of the road and the contractor for the current state of the road.

Something has to be done about Eastern Bypass. I was driving there at night, complete darkness and random U-turns. A recipe for disaster. — Harry (@creativeboxke) October 30, 2022

21:22 That Kamakis accident is just a pre cursor of many to come,a road that used to be predictable and straight was given unnecessary curves all along the Eastern bypass that can have you hitting the pavement suddenly.Add drunkenn https://t.co/BoKEvZ7FeB via @levikones — Ma3Route (@Ma3Route) October 30, 2022

The dualling of the 28km busy road is currently underway, with the Chinese contractor expected to complete early next year.

According to the Kenya Urban Roads Authority (Kura), the project is now almost complete with dualling of the entire road scheduled for completion by mid-January 2023.

Eastern Bypass starts at City Cabanas via Ruai towards Ruiru passing over Thika Road and joining the Northern Bypass.

Elsewhere, two people died on the spot at Mzee Mombasa area along Namanga road Kajiado County

The accident occurred after a Toyota pickup with four occupants was heading towards the Namanga from Kajiado town before it rolled severally while avoiding hitting livestock that were crossing the road.

Kajiado Central Sub-county police Commander Daudi Loronyokwe confirmed that two of the occupants died on the spot while two others are in a critical condition at Kajiado referral hospital while the bodies of those who died were moved to Kajiado referral hospital morgue awaiting identification by relatives.

The vehicle has since been towed to Kajiado police station as investigations get underway.

