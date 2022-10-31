The death trap that is Eastern Bypass

ByKennedy Epalat
Members of the public and road safety officials have expressed concern over the spate of fatal accidents along the upgraded Eastern Bypass.

The latest accident claimed five lives on Sunday morning when a speeding Toyota Prado rammed into a Tuk Tuk and a 14-seater Matatu, killing three passengers on the spot at Kamaki’s area in Ruiru.

Two others succumbed to injuries on arrival at Kenyatta University Teaching and Referral Hospital. The only survivor of the grisly accident was a young child.

Police reports indicated that the driver of the Land Cruiser was drunk at the time of the crash that occurred before 7 am.

The driver of the private car is being held at the Ruiru police station. Speaking to journalists at the accident scene, boda boda operators from the area led by Kevin Mbaru said they were worried by the frequency of accidents which they blamed on lack of road signs, speed bumps and stages for Public Service Vehicles.

Kenyans online shared their experiences driving on the road they described as a nightmare and a death trap while at the same time calling on concerned agencies, within the larger transport sector to take immediate action.

Road Safety Association chairman David Kiarie who visited the scene of Sunday’s accident blamed designers of the road and the contractor for the current state of the road.

The dualling of the 28km busy road is currently underway, with the Chinese contractor expected to complete early next year.

According to the Kenya Urban Roads Authority (Kura), the project is now almost complete with dualling of the entire road scheduled for completion by mid-January 2023.

Eastern Bypass starts at City Cabanas via Ruai towards Ruiru passing over Thika Road and joining the Northern Bypass.

Elsewhere, two people died on the spot at Mzee Mombasa area along Namanga road Kajiado County

The accident occurred after a Toyota pickup with four occupants was heading towards the Namanga from Kajiado town before it rolled severally while avoiding hitting livestock that were crossing the road.

Kajiado Central Sub-county police Commander Daudi Loronyokwe confirmed that two of the occupants died on the spot while two others are in a critical condition at Kajiado referral hospital while the bodies of those who died were moved to Kajiado referral hospital morgue awaiting identification by relatives.

The vehicle has since been towed to Kajiado police station as investigations get underway.

  

