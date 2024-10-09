Senate convenes to hear DP Gachagua impeachment charges

The Speaker of the Senate has convened a sitting this morning to hear the impeachment charges against Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

According to a gazette notice, the special session will commence at 9:30 a.m. in accordance with Article 145 (3) (a) of the Kenyan Constitution and Standing Order 78 (1) of the Senate’s Standing Orders.

“Pursuant to Article 145 (3) (a) of the Constitution and Standing Order 78 (1) of the Senate Standing Orders, I appoint the sitting of the Senate of Wednesday, 9th October, 2024 at 9.30 a.m. as the sitting convened for the purpose of hearing the charges in the matter of the proposed removal from office, by impeachment, of His Excellency Rigathi Gachagua” said Kingi.

In line with procedures, the Speaker of the National Assembly, Moses Wetang’ula, who is supposed to notify the Speaker of the Senate within two days did so immediately after the impeachment.

The Clerk of the Senate acknowledged receipt of the resolution notice from the National Assembly at 8 am this morning.

The Senate will decide whether to appoint an 11-member special committee to hear the matter or go the plenary way.

During the investigation, the special committee may summon the mover of the motion and other MPs from the National Assembly.

Gachagua will also be invited to appear in person or send representation to defend himself.

The National Assembly approved Gachagua’s impeachment on Tuesday night (October 8, 2024) following a vote on the floor of the House.

A total of 281 members voted in favour of the motion, 44 voted against it, and one member abstained.

Kibwezi West MP Mwengi Mutuse who initiated the motion listed 11 charges against Gachagua, including violations of the constitution and other laws which include the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act and accusations of undermining President William Ruto and the cabinet.