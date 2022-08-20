The East African Classic Rally back for 2023

The world’s greatest classic rally will be held in December 2023. The eleventh edition of the East African Classic Rally will be a nine-day event from 9th to 18th across Kenya and Tanzania.

First held in 2003, the legendary rally covers 5000 kilometres through Kenya and Tanzania, with Rally teams racing in pre 1987 vehicles.

Chairman of the East African Rally Joey Ghose says the Safari Classic rekindles the spirit of the original Safari Rally, which put East Africa on the motorsport map and earned an unassailable reputation as the world’s toughest rally.

“The former rally navigator has invested a lot of funds and interest in the famous World Rally raid. He has personally given classic cars to Rally drivers Raaji Bharji and Eric Bengi to compete in the raid event.” says Legendary Safari Rally navigator Abdul Sidi.

The 2023 route will be approximately 4000 kilometres long, to be run over nine days and the total competitive stages will be approximately 2100 kilometres with 1900 kilometres transport sections.

The rally which is held biannually will start and finish in Mombasa whilst also revisiting Tanzania after a one-year absence from the Classic route.

Vehicles manufactured after 31st December 1987 and are mechanically and bodily identical to those manufactured and consistent with an appropriate FIA homologation prior to this date, there bodies and the vehicles will be considered eligible to enter the event.

However, 4-wheel drive, turbochargers and superchargers are not permitted for the East African Classic Rally. The Classes are categorized under class one up to and including cars of 1600cc, class two 2000cc, class three 3000c and class four over 3000cc cars.

The last edition of the East African Classic Rally was held in February this year with Baldev Charger winning the toughest rally.

The multiple Kenya national Rally champion who races under the Kabras Sugar Racing won in his Porsche 911 clocking 16:40:10.6 in the 5000km endurance battle.

Previous winners of the Classic Rally since 2003 include legends of Motor Sport including the late Björn Waldegård, Ian Duncan, Stig Blomqvist, Rob Collinge and Carl Tundo.

The 2017 edition had two joint winners, Great Britain driver Richard Jackson navigated by Ryan Champion in a Porsche 911 and Kenyan Carl Tundo navigated by Tim chesop in a Triumph TR7.

The organisers of the eleventh edition of the East African Classic Rally are led by Chairman Joey Ghose, others are General Manager Pipi Renu, Clerk of the Course is Ongar Kalsi assisted by Qahir Rahim. The Chief Media Safety Officer is Anwar Sidi.

