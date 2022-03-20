The Eiffel Tower grows even taller!

The Eiffel Tower is the most visited monument (with an entrance fee) in the world.

🇬🇧 I haven't stopped growing since 1889! Today we celebrate a new historic chapter: the installation of a new antenna that makes me grow from 324 meters to 330 meters! 📷 SETE / TDF – @clguillaume #tourEiffel330M pic.twitter.com/euFmhUVQtv — La tour Eiffel (@LaTourEiffel) March 15, 2022

The Eiffel Tower is one of the world’s most beloved pieces of history, and especially for Paris. Over the years, the tower has been used for broadcast transmissions with the radio often being credited for the famous structure’s survival into the 21st century.

When the Eiffel Tower was inaugurated on March 31st, 1889 it was 1,024 feet tall. As of this week, the tower underwent a small but mighty development: It’s 20 feet taller than it was last week, bringing its total height to 1,082.68 feet. The additional six meters (roughly 20 feet) come courtesy of a new communications antenna that was installed. Tourists got to watch from the Trocadero esplanade as the new digital radio antenna was helicoptered up.

The Eiffel Tower company’s president, Jean-François Martins, told The Associated Press that scientific progress is an integral part of the Iron Lady’s 133-year history. “It’s a historical moment this morning, because the Eiffel Tower is getting higher, which is not so common,” he said.

The Eiffel Tower was initially built to serve as the entrance gateway to the International Exposition of 1889 as well as a testament to French industrial ingenuity. It has since come to represent the distinct character of the city of Paris. Its lights are also often turned on or off to reflect commemoration of major world events.