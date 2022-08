The Nairobi Metropolitan Services term at the Nairobi County is coming to an end. The Director General of NMS Mohamed Badi says the body will be handing over 4 functions under its mandate back to the City-County from next week. Badi who had attended the swearing-in ceremony of the new Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja said the unit has concluded its mandate and it is time to relinquish the reins.

