National Prayer Breakfast organisers meet Ruto ahead of event

Members of the National Prayer Breakfast Organising Committee Monday met President William Ruto for a debriefing for the upcoming prayer breakfast, scheduled to take place on Wednesday, 7th June 2023.

The annual non-sectarian event is a collaborative effort between the Speakers of the National Assembly and the Senate.

The two Speakers led the team in calling on the President who will together with his deputy Rigathi Gachagua attend the meeting, the first under the Kenya Kwanza administration.

The 2023 annual prayer meeting was due to take place on May 31 but was postponed to June 7.

Top government officials are part of the more than 2,500 invited guests.

“The primary aim of this event is to bring together leaders from diverse sectors of society, fostering an inclusive environment where they can unite in prayer for the nation’s welfare,” said Wetangu’la.

“Overseeing the successful execution of this significant gathering is the National Prayer Breakfast Organizing Committee, of which I am a part. Alongside a dedicated team of passionate volunteers, we are wholeheartedly devoted to making this event a reality” he added.

The prayers take place amid heated debate on a raft of proposed tax measures that would raise the price of food and other basic items.

The Housing Fund levy has also elicited mixed reactions among public servants who are grappling with the high cost of living, increasing taxes, and a shrinking pay slip.

Church leaders who will gather for the event are also in the spotlight over unscrupulous churches preying on desperate Kenyans.

This follows the exposure of a deadly cult by Kilifi ‘preacher’ Paul Makenzie that has claimed the lives of 243 followers with the death toll set to rise following the discovery of more mass graves on the vast 800-acre farm in Shakahola.

A task force formed to review laws governing churches will start receiving views from Kenyans starting Tuesday next week.