Home Podcasts The Executive Board: Africa joining the G20

The Executive Board: Africa joining the G20

By
KBC Digital
-

Today we focus on what is hindering Africa from becoming the world’s economic powerhouse and the impact upon joining G20 nations. The guest is financial expert Canadian Moroccan Mariama Zhouri.

kiico
KBC Digital
Website | + posts
Previous articleMatatu Owners Association announce 20pc increase in fares
Next articleTwitwe ita: Muthenya wa nthi yonthe wa uthasyo (International Day for Democracy)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR