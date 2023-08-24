Home Podcasts The Executive Board: Status of Kenya’s transport sector

The Executive Board: Status of Kenya’s transport sector

KBC Digital
The local public transport sector is described as a hospital with untrained doctors. The MD of Kenya Bus Services and Federation of public transport operators Edwins Mukabana explains the challenges and the impact of new reforms including the introduction of BRT and e- mobility in this sector.

