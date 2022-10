How is the relationship between residents of Kismayo in Somalia and security troops seconded there by different African countries to ensure fully implementing of the Somali transition plan by December 2024? In this third and final part of ATMIS THE FINAL PUSH our reporter Yusuf Farah visited an area manned by troops drawn from Kenya under the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia where he spoke to residents. Here now is the report he filed from Kismayo.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...