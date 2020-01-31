Kenya is set to host the first ever of Indo–African cultural event dubbed the INDIRICA Festival.

What is it? The indirica festival serves to be a meeting point of commerce and cultures, created to foster and strengthen both commercial and cultural relations between India and Africa.

When is it? It will be three day festival held on the 7th, 8th and 9th of February 2020.

Where? At the Carnivore grounds

What to expect? The cross-cultural event will feature renowned artistes including singers, filmstars, dancers, fashion icons, and other personalities from the entertainment sphere offering an array of activities for everyone to participate.

Apart from electric performances and other fun activities, the festival will also feature an Indirica exhibition offering trade interaction opportunities in a bid to further strengthen trade between the two regions.

Fans will also be treated to a cultural fusion of cuisines to be sampled through the 3 days, offering the ultimate culinary experience. There will also be an Indirica fashion show.

Attendees will have the opportunity to explore from both fronts and foster greater relationships with a better understanding of the respective cultures.

Indirica Festival will be an annual affair held in Kenya and shall be instrumental in nurturing cultural relations as well as promoting Kenya as a preferred destination for both business and leisure.

Tickets? Tickets are available on mtickets.com, tiketi.com and ticketsasa.com

