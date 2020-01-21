Tusker Lite will be heading to Eldoret next week on Friday (31 st January 2020) for the fourth edition of the Tusker Lite Neon Rave Party.

This time, the brand will be working with Nviiri The Story Teller, a singer-songwriter, guitarist, performer and video editor signed to Sol Generation Records as the headlining act of the night. Nviiri is one of the fastest rising stars under the care and management of Sauti Sol. The young star has been rising to stardom since the release of his two solo hit songs ‘Pombe sigara’ and ‘over dose’.

Having had three successful parties in Nairobi, Mombasa and Thika last year, this fourth edition promises to be just as successful.

The activations of these fun glow-themed parties have revolutionized the social scenes by delivering a sense of discovery to the club while allowing them to be the life of the party.”

Tusker Lite Neon Rave parties will once again be making rounds across major towns in the country and consumers are required to be on the lookout for the Neon Rave parties countrywide come 2020. You stand a chance to walk away with exciting branded merchandise during the in-bar activations.

