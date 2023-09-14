I am honored and excited to serve, says Charles Keter after appointment

Former Cabinet Secretary Charles Keter has expressed his appreciation to the President for appointing him as his advisor.

Keter who lost his bid to become the next Kericho Governor said the appointment was an expression of the trust and confidence that the President has in him.

“With humility, I wish to express my gratitude to H.E the President, Dr.William Ruto for appointing me as his Advisor on Great Lakes Region Affairs. I am deeply honoured and grateful for the trust and confidence that he has placed in me by appointing me to this role” he said on X.

He said he was excited to serve in the new role.

“I am genuinely excited about the opportunity to contribute to the development, prosperity, and stability of the Great Lakes Region under his visionary leadership” he stated.

President Ruto appointed Keter who had served in two key ministries Energy and Devolution under the Jubilee government his advisor on Great Lakes Region Affairs.

He was the first Cabinet Secretary to step down to vie for the gubernatorial seat but was floored by Dr Erick Mutai in UDA primaries.

In 2013, he ran for Senate seat on the now-defunct United Republican Party (URP). In December 2015, during Former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s first term, Keter was appointed CS for Energy, triggering a by-election on March 7, 2016.

He later moved to Devolution in 2021 in a reshuffle where he served until his resignation in February 2022.