The Kucheki edition is the final challenge of the #FormNiGani creative challenges.

Visual artists now have an opportunity to participate in the #FormNiGani challenges. There are legitimate concerns that already underfunded contraception initiatives in the country will face budget cuts in 2021/22 owing to reduced government revenue, with consequences such as high teen pregnancies and rise in unplanned pregnancies already pointing to a roll-back in gains. If you are a visual artist with a story on the urgent need for contraception, you can share your original art piece and stand the chance to could win cash and be recognized for your art.

Share your visual arts piece that highlights the urgent need for contraception services that meet the needs of Kenyan youth – and safeguards the future of Kenya. The art categories are:

Painting, Mixed Media & Print

Illustrations & Drawings



Photography & Digital art

The entries will be judged and winners selected by Ed Wainaina, Teardrops and Andy Awiti, with winners announced for each category on 2nd February 2021 with cash prizes as follows:

Gold winner – 10,000 KES

Silver winner – 7,000 KES

Bronze winners – 5,000 KES

Upload your visual arts piece on social media using #FormNiKurepresent, and send the link to kurepresent@formnigani.com by 28th January 2021!

