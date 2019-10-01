With exit of betting giants in Kenya, Sportpesa and Betin, there is a growing concern over the future of betting in Kenya with a section of Kenyans now looking for reputable betting firms to join.

This comes as betting giant SportPesa, Saturday announced that it has halted its operations in the country while Betin declared its entire staff redundant, over what they both termed a hostile taxation and regulatory environment.

In April this year, Interior CS Fred Matiang’i launched a major crackdown on betting firms in Kenya over what he termed as tax compliance. This was aimed at regulating the growing betting sector.

In the crackdown, Odibets, BetLion and Betika are among 10 firms have since implemented new laws on the withholding of customer winnings at the rate of 20 percent, to abide by the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) tax requirements.

“Our clients will now get 80 per cent of their potential winnings,” said OdiBets Country marketing manager Aggrey Sayi.

Betting experts now have released key factors that you should consider when choosing a site and also compiled a list of user friend betting firms/websites for you.

This eight point guide will help you land the best betting firm in Kenya.

Licensed betting sites

Pick a website a betting website that has been licensed to operate in Kenya by the Government. To make work easier, local sport news site Mafans.com has compiled this list to make work easier for you.

Over 80% of Kenyans access the internet via mobile devices. It’s always good to pick a betting website that is easy to navigate on mobile or a sports app.

Look for interesting offers that favour you. Do they have bonuses or boosted odds? Do they refunds deposits on Mpesa especially if you’re a first timer?

Different betting sites are stronger/weaker in what odds they offer for particular sports. Check out our betting site guides to find out more.

Do you prefer if your betting site has its own dedicated mobile app? Is live streaming sporting events for free something that appeals to you? Many betting sites offer these additional features and more so it’s worth investigating what each of them have to offer.

Checking the Terms on Offers & Promos

Everybody loves deals, promos, bonuses and offers – right? Well of course. But any smart player knows to read the small print on a betting site offer they may find tempting. Using various bonus comparison tables you can compare the bonus amount, turnover requirements and minimum odds of different welcome bonuses from the betting sites.

Excellent customer service for clients is very crucial. Do they respond to queries on time? It could be via phone, online chat systems or social media platforms.

Withdrawals and Deposits

How fast is it to deposit and withdraw money from the betting website? There various payments modules that are available on betting firms choose the one that suits you.

Reputation

Reputation is the cornerstone of power. Look for a betting website that has good recommendation from friends, punters and other Kenyans. It counts for everything and is very crucial.