The ‘ghetto president’ aiming for the real thing

Over the last two decades Bobi Wine’s musical output has been filled with songs about these issues and they have inspired a fervent following.

‘He understands us’

Twenty-three-year-old law student Marion Kirabo is vying to be a local councillor and she is one of his supporters.

“Even before his political life he was someone the youth could identify with,” she says.

“Especially through his music, you could clearly see that he understood the social issues that young people were facing, especially young people from the ghetto.”

When President Museveni came to power in 1986, Bobi Wine was just about to turn four, and living in Kanoni.

Central Uganda had been the battleground of the bush war that brought Mr Museveni’s rebel National Resistance Army, and its political wing, the National Resistance Movement (NRM), to power.