Beyoncé’s curated and newly produced album, The Lion King: The Gift, is out and popping.

The 14-track album which was inspired by Disney’s new version of the classic film Lion King was released on Friday. It features contributions from your favourite stars , including JAY-Z, Blue Ivy Carter (Beyoncé’s daughter), Kendrick Lamar, Childish Gambino, Pharrell, and Tierra Whack. What’s awesome is that it also features a number of African musicians; Wizkid, Tekno, Yemi Alade, Mr. Eazi, Burna Boy, Salatiel, Busiswa, Tiwa Savage, Shatta Wale and Moonchild Sanelly.

When asked what inspired the album, Beyoncé said “This soundtrack is a love letter to Africa. I wanted to make sure we found the best talent from Africa and not just use some of the sounds and do my interpretation of it. I wanted it to be authentic to what is beautiful about the music in Africa.”

Bey (who voices Nala in the remake) released lead single “Spirit” ahead of the new project earlier this month and it’s so catchy! There are snippets of dialogue between tracks on the album, tying the music to the movie.

You can stream the album now on Apple Music and via Spotify. Lion King is in theatres worldwide. Catch it locally.

