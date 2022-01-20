The government disburses cash transfer to older people and the vulnerable

The Government has committed to support over 33,000 older persons alongside over 12,000 orphans and people living with disability under the Inua Jamii programme in Kakamega County.

According to the County Coordinator for social development Dominic Oyaya, the cash transfer program targets any Kenyan citizen aged above 70 years and is not in any form of employment and does not earn any pension.

Oyaya said it also benefits persons with severe disability regardless of age, whether an adult or a child that requires the assistance of a caregiver due to their disability. “The program also benefits households with orphans and vulnerable children below the age of 23years,” he said.

Inua Jamii is a government initiative that provides cash support to vulnerable families countrywide and involves channeling the money to them through contracted commercial banks.

Speaking to Kenya News Agency (KNA), Oyaya said currently the vulnerable are receiving money for the months of July-October 2021 totaling 8, 000 shillings per household.

“We are dealing with those who have registered and have opened bank accounts and those who are yet to open accounts should do so as the program is still ongoing,” Oyaya said.

He noted that the contracted banks that provide the services include, Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB), Equity, Cooperative Bank, Post Bank, National Bank and the Kenya Women Trust Fund (KWTF)

“This initiative has improved the lives of so many vulnerable households who are now able to meet their basic needs, healthcare, and other needs for their school going children,” he added.

Leonida, an orphan caregiver who takes care of 5 children said that the money has helped her provide basic needs of the children such as school fees, food and clothing for the orphans.

“I take this opportunity to thank the government for this support that has allowed these children to survive during these hard times,” she said.