Government to scale up school feeding programme

The government is committed to providing school meals to over 10 million children under the school meals programme by the year 2030.

Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu revealed this during a courtesy by Vice President Africa Region Office, The Rockefeller Foundation, Mr. William Asiko Monday.

The CS further said the government has increased the national budget from Ksh 2 billion to 5 billion to cater for vulnerable children in ASAL areas, urban informal settlements and food-insecure households in Kenya.

On his part, Mr. Asiko said the foundation will support the government in feeding the 4 million learners, saying it will, in partnership with other organisations, support the government in scaling up the target to 10 million learners in the next five years.

The Programme has proved to be an important strategy for reaching marginalized and vulnerable communities and addressing education inequities.

Also present was the Principal Secretary for Basic Education, Dr. Belio Kipsang, and the Chief Executive Officer of the National Council for Nomadic Education in Kenya (NACONEK), Mr. Yussuf Harunamong other senior officials in the Ministry.