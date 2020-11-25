The 63rd annual Grammy Awards are right around the corner.

The nominations for the 63rd annual Grammy Awards were revealed in a live stream Tuesday. Some of the most notable names that topped the lists include Taylor Swift, Roddy Ricch, Dua Lipa and biggest of all, Beyoncé who topped with 9 nominations.

Controversy is not lacking in this year’s nominations. For example the notable absence of The Weeknd from the lists. The Weeknd’s After Hours album released in March, was one of 2020’s biggest commercial success stories, but he has not been nominated in any category. Lots of potential Best New Artists missed the cut too. For example, Pop Smoke and Summer Walker were snubbed. There’s a lot going on with this year’s nominations. Just check out the #GRAMMYs hashtag on Twitter.

That being said, See the list of nominees for the top four categories below:

Record of the Year

“Black Parade” — Beyoncé

“Colors” — Black Pumas

“Rockstar” —DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch

“Say So” — Doja Cat

“Everything I Wanted” — Billie Eilish

“Don’t Start Now” — Dua Lipa

“Circles” — Post Malone

“Savage” — Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé

Album of the Year

“Chilombo” — Jhené Aiko

“Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition)” — Black Pumas

“Everyday Life” — Coldplay

“Djesse Vol.3” — Jacob Collier

“Women in Music Pt. III” — HAIM

“Future Nostalgia” — Dua Lipa

“Hollywood’s Bleeding” — Post Malone

“Folklore” — Taylor Swift

Song of the Year

“Black Parade” — Denisia Andrews, Beyoncé, Stephen Bray, Shawn Carter, Brittany Coney, Derek James Dixie, Akil King, Kim “Kaydence” Krysiuk & Rickie “Caso” Tice, songwriters (Beyoncé)

“The Box” — Samuel Gloade & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Roddy Ricch)

“Cardigan” — Aaron Dessner & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)

Circles Louis Bell, Adam Feeney, Kaan Gunesberk, Austin Post & Billy Walsh, songwriters (Post Malone)

“Don’t Start Now” — Caroline Ailin, Ian Kirkpatrick, Dua Lipa & Emily Warren, songwriters (Dua Lipa)

“Everything I Wanted” — Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

“I Can’t Breathe” — Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)

“If the World Was Ending” — Julia Michaels & JP Saxe, songwriters (JP Saxe Featuring Julia Mchaels)

Best New Artist

Ingrid Andress

Phoebe Bridgers

Chika

Noah Cyrus

D Smoke

Doja Cat

Kaytranada

Megan Thee Stallion

The awards ceremony will go down on the 31st of January 2021 with Trevor Noah as the host.

